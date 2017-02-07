BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Atkore International Group Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Sees full-year adjusted EPS guidance range increased $0.15 to $1.55 - $1.70
* Adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged in range of $235.0 million - $250.0 million for 2017
* Net sales for Q1 of 2017 decreased to $337.6 million, a decline of 5.8%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2017, is raising its adjusted EPS guidance range to $1.55 - $1.70, an increase of $0.15 from mid-point of prior forecast
* Qtrly adjusted net sales declined 3.7% as compared to Q1 of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2jXV6Gy) Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically