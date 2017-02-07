Feb 7 Arrow Electronics Inc

* Arrow Electronics reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.00 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.81

* Q4 sales $6.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.53 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 sales $5.375 billion to $5.775 billion

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.49 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $5.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q1, expects changes in foreign currencies will have negative impacts on growth of approximately $70 million, or 1 percent on sales

* For Q1, expects changes in foreign currencies will have negative impacts on growth of approximately $70 million, or 1 percent on sales