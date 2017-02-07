BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Arrow Electronics Inc
* Arrow Electronics reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.00 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.81
* Q4 sales $6.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.53 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 sales $5.375 billion to $5.775 billion
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.49 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $5.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q1, expects changes in foreign currencies will have negative impacts on growth of approximately $70 million, or 1 percent on sales
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,