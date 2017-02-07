PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Akamai Technologies Inc :
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Akamai reports fourth quarter 2016 and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $616 million versus I/B/E/S view $604.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Media delivery solutions revenue for Q4 was $196 million, down 10% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.