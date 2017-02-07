BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 UniCredit foundation shareholders Fondazione del Monte di Bologna e Ravenna, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Modena say:
* have decided to invest up to 96 million euros in UniCredit's 13 billion euro cash call
* Monte di Bologna e Ravenna will invest around 11 million euros by subscribing 60 percent of its present stake
* Cassa di Risparmio di Modena will invest up to 85 million euros, to hold 0.5 percent of the lender's capital post issue compared to its present 1.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.