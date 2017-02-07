Feb 7 UniCredit foundation shareholders Fondazione del Monte di Bologna e Ravenna, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Modena say:

* have decided to invest up to 96 million euros in UniCredit's 13 billion euro cash call

* Monte di Bologna e Ravenna will invest around 11 million euros by subscribing 60 percent of its present stake

* Cassa di Risparmio di Modena will invest up to 85 million euros, to hold 0.5 percent of the lender's capital post issue compared to its present 1.4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)