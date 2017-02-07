BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations positioned to deliver increased gold production
* Orvana Minerals Corp reports Q1 2017 total gold production 15,699 oz
* Orvana Minerals Corp reports Q1 2017 silver production 108,280 oz
* Orvana Minerals Corp sees FY 2017 total capital expenditures $2.7 million - $3 million
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold production increase of 6% from Q4 2016 to 15,699 ounces
* Orvana Minerals Corp qtrly gold equivalent production of approximately 24,341 ounces
* Qtrly copper production of 3.6 million pounds and silver production of 108,280 ounces
* Orvana minerals corp sees FY 2017 total gold production 85,000 - 95,000 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
