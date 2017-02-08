BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Feb 8 Inter Cars SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its January revenue was 355.5 million zlotys, up 13.8 percent year on year
* Jan. sales of its distribution units was 460.4 million zlotys, up 19.5 percent year on year
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago