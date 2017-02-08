BRIEF-AFT Corp updates on share consolidation voted on at annual general meeting on May 26
Share consolidation voted on at annual general meeting on 26th may 2017 has been deferred by board
Feb 8Masmovil Ibercom SA:
* Said on Tuesday it has bought back convertible debt from FCC for 28.9 million euros ($30.8 million)
* Replaces convertible debt with senior debt of 24.3 million euros, reduces financial burden and cancels bank guarantee; sees a potential saving of up to 20 million euros in financial expenses
* Says operation also implies elimination of a 16.2 million euro earn-out, associated with the acquisition of Yoigo, and allows to avoid dilution of shareholder's stakes in case of debt conversion

($1 = 0.9394 euros)
* China Tower IPO would come on heels of Sinopec Marketing listing