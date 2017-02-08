BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Metanor Resources Inc :
* Gold sales of 10,430 ounces in q2 for bachelor property
* Metanor reports net income of $2 million for the quarter ended december 31, 2016; raises guidance
* Says gold production of 9,764 ounces in q2 for bachelor property
* Metanor raised its production guidance for year to a range of 30,000-36,000 ounces of gold from 28,000-33,000
* Management anticipates that feed grade for upcoming quarter will be similar to that of Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: