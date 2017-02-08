BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 8 Royal Philips
* Launches accelerated bookbuild offering of about 22.25 million shares in Philips Lighting
* Bookbuild offering represents about 14.8 percent of Philips Lighting's outstanding share capital
* JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citi and ING acting as joint bookrunners on Philips Lighting bookbuild Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.