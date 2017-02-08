BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 CenturyLink Inc :
* Centurylink inc-sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 to $0.57
* Centurylink inc-sees q1 2017 operating cash flow $1.49 to $1.55 billion
* Centurylink reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.32 billion
* Centurylink inc-sees q1 2017 operating revenues $4.23 to $4.29 billion
* Centurylink inc- anticipates lower operating revenues and core revenues in full-year 2017 compared to full-year 2016
* Centurylink inc-sees fy 2017 operating revenues $17.05 to $17.3 billion
* Centurylink inc-sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted eps $2.10 to $2.30
* Centurylink inc-sees fy 2017 free cash flow $1.55 to $1.75 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
