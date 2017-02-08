MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in early trade, low-priced shares boost Dubai
DUBAI, May 29 Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Monday with low-priced shares favoured by local retail investors lifting Dubai's bourse.
Feb 9 Nikkei:
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
* Panasonic seeks to maintain double-digit annual growth in its Asian appliance business until 2020 - Nikkei
* Panasonic's air conditioner production base in Malaysia will see annual capacity rise by 1 million units to 3.5 million by March - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will buy 11.15 billion won worth of facilities for new factory