BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Coeur Mining Inc :
* Coeur mining inc- capital expenditures for Palmarejo, Mexico operations are expected to increase to $40 - $45 million in 2017
* Coeur reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $159.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coeur mining inc says during quarter, company realized average silver and gold prices of $16.64 and $1,170 per ounce
* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 total gold production 362,000 - 387,000 ounces
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $115 million - $135 million
* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 silver production 16.4 million - 18 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.