Feb 9 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* Q4 combined ratio 87.7 percent (Reuters poll 86.0 percent)

* Q4 pretax profit NOK 1,305 million (Reuters poll nok 1.49 billion)

* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 6.80 per share (Reuters poll 10.7 crowns per share)

* Says the lower underwriting result in Q4 2016 vs Q4 2015 was partly driven by a more normal weather situation and consequently more normal overall frequency claims levels

* Says one-offs related to restructuring and payroll tax provision had a negative effect on the underwriting result of NOK 66.9 million

* Says a lower level of large losses and higher run-off gains contributed positively to the result development