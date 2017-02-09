Feb 9 Orange Belgium SA:
* Orange Belgium: financial information for the fourth
quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 CAPEX 71.3 million euros versus 70.2 million euros in
Reuters Poll
* Q4 consolidated net profit 28.7 million euros versus 11.1
million euros in Reuters Poll
* Total number connected SIM cards at end of Q4 6.00 million
versus 5.82 million year ago
* Orange Belgium Q4 Reuters Poll: revenue 324.6 million
euros, EBITDA 67.6 million euros, net profit 11.1 million euros
* Expects its total service revenues to grow in 2017 and
aims at an adjusted EBITDA between 290 and 310 million euros in
2017
* Expects total capex excluding. Investments linked to
successful uptake of orange internet + TV offer to remain fairly
stable compared to 2016
* Proposes AGM to pay an ordinary gross dividend for
financial year 2016 of 0.50 euro per share per share
* Q4 revenue 321.9 million euros vs 324.6 million euros in
Reuters Poll
* Q4 EBITDA 78.5 million euros vs 67.6 million euros in
Reuters Poll
