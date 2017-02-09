BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 9 Blirt SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Problems prevent the validation of the production methods of the fluid
* Transmedium does not have funds to solve the problem and further project implementation
* Transmedium to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to decide on the future of the project and its financing
* The company owns 76.91 pct stake in Transmedium
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.