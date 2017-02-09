Feb 9 Spar Nord Bank A/S:
* Q4 net interest income 395.3 million Danish crowns ($56.88 million) versus 415.8 million
crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 54.6 million crowns versus 75.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 core earnings 185.2 million crowns versus 169.3 million crowns year ago
* Solid capital position paves way for recommendation that a dividend of 5 crowns per share
be distributed for 2016, equal to a payout ratio of 75%
* "Low interest level and presumably sustained relatively moderate demand for loans and
financing will once more drive us to fight hard for top line"
* 2017 core earnings before impairment are expected to hover around the DKK 1.1-1.2 billion
mark
($1 = 6.9492 Danish crowns)
