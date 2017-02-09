BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Cairn India Ltd:
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 6.04 billion rupees
* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 21.49 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 6.55 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 409 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 20.39 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2k6VsGf Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17