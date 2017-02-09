Feb 9 Manchester United Plc
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per
share 10.63 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 basic earnings per share
10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 total revenue GBP 157.9 million versus GBP 133.8
million
* Q2 matchday revenue GBP 38.6 million versus GBP 30.4
million
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue to be gbp 530 million to gbp 540
million
* Sees fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be GBP 170 million to
GBP 180 million
* Says net debt as of 31 december 2016 was GBP 409.3
million, an increase of GBP 87.2 million over year
* Says borrowings as of Dec 31 2016 were GBP 525.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: