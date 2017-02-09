Feb 9 Manchester United Plc

* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence

* Manchester United PLC says Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence

* Manchester United PLC 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 total revenue GBP 157.9 million versus GBP 133.8 million

* Q2 matchday revenue GBP 38.6 million versus GBP 30.4 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue to be gbp 530 million to gbp 540 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be GBP 170 million to GBP 180 million

* Says net debt as of 31 december 2016 was GBP 409.3 million, an increase of GBP 87.2 million over year

* Says borrowings as of Dec 31 2016 were GBP 525.8 million