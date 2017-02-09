Feb 9 Coty Inc :
* Coty Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, the
first quarter after successful completion of the merger with P&G
Beauty Business
* Coty's partly-owned company Younique expects to generate
about $400 million in net revenues in 2016
* Qtrly eps (diluted) adjusted $0.30
* Qtrly net revenues of $2,296.7 million increased 90% as
reported compared to legacy-coty net revenues in prior-year
period
* "Believe combined company net revenue decline in constant
currency will slow down for H2 fiscal 2017, excluding Younique
and ghd"
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* On P&G Beauty Business merger, we are reiterating our
previously communicated $750 million synergy target by fiscal
2020
* Expects combined company net revenue decline in constant
currency to slow down for second half of fiscal 2017, excluding
Younique and ghd
* Qtrly net revenues $2,296.7 million versus $1,210.5
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $2.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We have identified non-core portfolio of brands and are
now exploring potential alternatives for these brands including
divestitures."
* Says now expects to cumulatively generate approximately
20% of net $750m synergies through FY17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: