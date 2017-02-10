Feb 10 Imaginarium SA:

* Said on Thursday it estimates the groups turnover for the year will be 14 pct lower than the previous year after taking into account Q4 sales evolution

* Sees Ebitda for the year to be between 1 million euros ($1.1 million) and 1.5 million euros

* Said OPEX line to be reduced by 6 million euros due to cost control

* Said estimates net financial debt at the end of 2016 to be at similar levels to the previous year (about 31.8 million euros)

Source text: bit.ly/2kOBPVv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)