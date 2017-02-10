BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Treasure ASA:
* Reported on Thursday end-Q4 NAV per share of 23.39 Norwegian crowns ($2.80)
* Pro forma Q4 total income $0.1 million versus $0.1 million in Q3
* Pro forma Q4 operating profit $0.0 million versus loss $0.2 million in Q3
* Said Board will propose dividend of 0.30 Norwegian crowns per share, payable in Q2 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3392 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing