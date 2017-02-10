Feb 10 Treasure ASA:

* Reported on Thursday end-Q4 NAV per share of 23.39 Norwegian crowns ($2.80)

* Pro forma Q4 total income $0.1 million versus $0.1 million in Q3

* Pro forma Q4 operating profit $0.0 million versus loss $0.2 million in Q3

* Said Board will propose dividend of 0.30 Norwegian crowns per share, payable in Q2 2017

($1 = 8.3392 Norwegian crowns)