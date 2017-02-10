BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Tesko Kipa:
* Turkey's Competition Authority approves acquisition of 95.5 percent shares of Tesco Kipa by Migros
* On June 10, 2016 Tesco Kipa's majority shareholder Tesco Overseas Investments Limited signed and agreement with Migros to sell its 95.5 percent stake in Migros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company