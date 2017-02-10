BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 Banca Profilo SpA:
* Reported on Thursday FY preliminary net profit 2.2 million euros ($2.34 million) versus 5.8 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary operating income 49.9 million euros versus 59.4 million euros a year ago
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing