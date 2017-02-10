BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Summary:
** European shares seen rising for 4th straight day
** STOXX 600 ended at 2-week high on Thursday
** Earnings and M&A to drive market action
** Reckitt to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 bln
** Trump tax promise, China trade data boost Asian shares
** Renault posts record results, ArcelorMittal beats, Ubisoft cuts guidance (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing