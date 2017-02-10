BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Astarta Holding NV:
* Said on Thursday that following purchase of 159,301 shares of the company, funds managed by TFI PZU SA increased their stake in the company to 3.6 pct
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company