BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Kering deputy CEO Jean-Francois Palus tells a news conference:
* Deputy ceo says 2017 will be a year of consolidation and stabilisation for bottega veneta
* Deputy ceo says online sales rose 22 percent for luxury division in 2016
* Deputy ceo says Gucci in line with its goal to reach margin of 30 percent medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company