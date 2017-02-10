BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 PCC Exol SA:
* PCC Exol and PCC Rokita's unit, Elpis Sp. z o.o. (Elpis), signs a framework agreement with Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) concerning an investment in oxy-alkylates production
* The unit also signs a deal with Petronas Chemicals Marketing Labuan for the delivery of ethylene oxide which is the main ingredient for oxy-alkylates production
* Elpis to set up a unit in Malaysia related to the investment
* PCG will have the right to buy 50 percent of the new unit within 2 years once the production starts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company