Feb 10 PCC Exol SA:

* PCC Exol and PCC Rokita's unit, Elpis Sp. z o.o. (Elpis), signs a framework agreement with Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) concerning an investment in oxy-alkylates production

* The unit also signs a deal with Petronas Chemicals Marketing Labuan for the delivery of ethylene oxide which is the main ingredient for oxy-alkylates production

* Elpis to set up a unit in Malaysia related to the investment

* PCG will have the right to buy 50 percent of the new unit within 2 years once the production starts