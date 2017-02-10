BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Banco di Desio e della Brianza SpA
* Reported on Thursday FY net profit 25.6 million euros ($27.23 million) versus 38.2 million euros a year ago
* FY net operating income 146.8 million euros versus 192.2 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.0846 euros per ordinary share and 0.1016 euros per saving share (payout 35.48 pct)
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.