BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
Feb 10 Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA:
* Reported on Thursday FY net operating income 58.6 million euros ($62.39 million) versus 71.7 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 7.2 million euros versus 8.7 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.0138 euros per share (payout 29.99 pct)
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.