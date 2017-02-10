BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 CBRE Group Inc :
* CBRE Group, Inc. reports strong financial results for full-year and fourth-quarter 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Q4 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.89 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.35 to $2.45
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share for 2017 in range of $2.35 to $2.45
* "Anticipates growth to be constrained by a 6-cent per share headwind from adverse foreign currency movement" for 2017
* In 2017, "anticipates growth to be constrained by a 6-cent per share headwind from adverse foreign currency movement"
* In United Kingdom, qtrly overall revenue grew by 8% in local currency, led by occupier outsourcing business line
* In Global Investment Management segment, assets under management (AUM) totaled $86.6 billion at year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.