Feb 10 CBRE Group Inc :

* CBRE Group, Inc. reports strong financial results for full-year and fourth-quarter 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q4 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.89 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.35 to $2.45

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share for 2017 in range of $2.35 to $2.45

* "Anticipates growth to be constrained by a 6-cent per share headwind from adverse foreign currency movement" for 2017

* In 2017, "anticipates growth to be constrained by a 6-cent per share headwind from adverse foreign currency movement"

* In United Kingdom, qtrly overall revenue grew by 8% in local currency, led by occupier outsourcing business line

* In Global Investment Management segment, assets under management (AUM) totaled $86.6 billion at year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: