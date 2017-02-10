BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Genpact Ltd :
* Genpact reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 revenue view $684.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $681.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.61 billion to $2.68 billion
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps of $1.53 to $1.57
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
