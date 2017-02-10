BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 CMB International Ltd:
* 9-months ended Dec 2016 loss before tax of $1.8 million
* 9-month revenue of $3.6 million Source: bit.ly/2kPFF0B Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.