* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Banca Generali SpA:
* Sees net inflows of 3-4 billion euros in 2017, target represents a "floor", depends on the resolution of the bank crisis
* March and April will give an indication of the evolution of net inflows for the whole year, January and February will still be "drugged" by events in the banking system
* Year to be more difficult than 2016 - when net inflows were 5.66 billion euros - but "on relative terms we will accelerate"
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.