Feb 27 Asseco Central Europe AS:

* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 net profit was 11.7 million euros ($12.38 million) versus 11.3 million euros a year ago

* FY 2016 revenue was 168.2 million euros versus 155.1 million euros a year ago

* Recommends to the general meeting of shareholders payment of a dividend for the year 2016 in the amount of 1.08 euro per share

* The total amount of net profit allocated to the dividend is 23.1 million euros

