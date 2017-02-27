BRIEF-Key Alliance says it entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
Feb 27 Asseco Central Europe AS:
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 net profit was 11.7 million euros ($12.38 million) versus 11.3 million euros a year ago
* FY 2016 revenue was 168.2 million euros versus 155.1 million euros a year ago
* Recommends to the general meeting of shareholders payment of a dividend for the year 2016 in the amount of 1.08 euro per share
* The total amount of net profit allocated to the dividend is 23.1 million euros
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0819 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
* In fy2017, group recorded revenue of approximately hk$79.1 million comparing with hk$83.5 million in fy2016