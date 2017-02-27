Feb 27 Forever Entertainment SA:

* Said on Friday that it allotted 2.1 million series P shares via a private offer at the issue price of 1.1 zloty ($0.27) per share

* The company announced the issue of series P shares earlier on in Feb.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0839 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)