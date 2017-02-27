BRIEF-Iraq's Ishtar Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss 121.8 million dinars versus loss of 99.5 million dinars year ago
Feb 27 Naturhouse Health SA MC>:
* Said on Friday FY sales up 2.1 percent at 97.8 million euros ($103.3 million) versus year ago
* FY EBITDA down 3.5 percent at 32.6 million euros versus year ago
* FY net profit down by 1.6 percent at 22.5 million euros versus year ago
* FY EBITDA margin at 33.4 percent versus 35.3 percent year ago
* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA margin at between 30 percent and 35 percent
* Sees to open 121 new centres, sees number of centres at the end of 2017 at 2,400
* Sees to maintain payout in 2017 at above 85 percent
* Said EBITDA is influenced by expansion to new markets, mainly UK and United States, the weakness of the French market and increase in staff costs
* To pay out gross dividend of 0.18 euro per share on May 5
