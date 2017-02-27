BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Holdings updates on share transfer contract
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
Feb 27 CdR Advance Capital SpA:
* Said on Friday that its shareholder S&B Invest Srl has signed a binding agreement to sell to a group of investors two million A category shares and two million "Warrant CdR Advance Capital SpA 2012-2022"
* None of the investors in the acquiring group will hold more than 5 pct in the share capital
* March 31 is expected to be the closing date
* Price of the transaction is between 0.58 euro and 0.63 euro per share
Source text: bit.ly/2lLuw2P
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hu-Ning Expressway (as purchaser) entered into share transfer contract with Shanghai Galaxy
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: