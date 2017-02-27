Feb 26 Mediahuis NV:

* Announced on Sunday the definitive acquisition of the Delta Lloyd stake in Telegraaf Media Groep NV

* Says the 11.24 pct Delta Lloyd stake in TMG will be transferred to Mediahuis in accordance with earlier agreement

* Says together with VP Exploitatie NV now has certainty over 59.24 pct of TMG shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)