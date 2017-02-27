BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Mediahuis NV:
* Announced on Sunday the definitive acquisition of the Delta Lloyd stake in Telegraaf Media Groep NV
* Says the 11.24 pct Delta Lloyd stake in TMG will be transferred to Mediahuis in accordance with earlier agreement
* Says together with VP Exploitatie NV now has certainty over 59.24 pct of TMG shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)