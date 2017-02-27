Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Private broadcaster NTV reported that a public prosecutor's office in Istanbul initiated an investigation into newspaper Hurriyet's article from Feb. 25 regarding recent criticism of Turkish Army Chief Hulusi Akar

* The newspaper, owned by media group Hurriyet Gazetecilik , is being investigated by Bakirkoy prosecutor's office for the article entitled "headquarters are uneasy", including comments from an anonymous source regarding these criticism, NTV reported

* The Hurriyet article said the lifting of a headscarf ban in the Turkish army was a move by the defence ministry and that the opinion of the General Staff was not taken

* Some on social media described the article as a "provocation for a coup" and Hurriyet said these claims were ill intentioned

* Hurriyet Gazetecilik shares are down 6.1 percent and shares in its holding company Dogan Holding fall 4.9 percent after the announcement from the Bakirkoy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office (Reporting by Gülsen Solaker; Translated by Ezgi Erkoyun in Gdynia; Editing by Daren Butler)