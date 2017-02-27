Feb 27 Playway SA: • Says costs of production and sales of the '911 Operator'​ game were recovered within first 24 hours since the game's debut • In the first 3 days of sales over 26,000 copies of '911 Operator" game were sold on the Steam platform

* The company also sold over 9,000 copies of the "911 Operator - Special Resources DLC"

* Currently Playway works on versions for PS4, Xbox One and for iOS and Android mobile devices Source text for Eikon:

