BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Orior Ag
* Says 2016 revenues increased by 5.5% to 527.7 million francs
* Says ebitda increased by 5.7% to 51.5 million francs
* Says net profit increased by 11.0% to chf 28.4 million francs
* Says increase in the dividend to 2.09 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.