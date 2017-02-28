(Repeats with correct RIC for company)

Feb 28 Orior Ag

* Says 2016 revenues increased by 5.5% to 527.7 million francs

* Says ebitda increased by 5.7% to 51.5 million francs

* Says net profit increased by 11.0% to chf 28.4 million francs

* Says increase in the dividend to 2.09 francs per share