WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 LifeAir AB (publ) (formerly Ascenditur AB (publ)):
* Said on Monday H2 net sales 488,000 Swedish crowns ($54,000)
* H2 operating loss 3.1 million crowns
* Proposes no FY 2016 dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0491 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.