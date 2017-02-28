BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Netmedia SA:
* Q4 net profit of 1.0 million zlotys ($245,465.03) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 64.5 million zlotys versus 47.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 1.8 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year ago
* The main factors affecting the growth in Q4 turnover was the acquisition of FlyAway Travel Sp. o.o. at the end of Q3
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.