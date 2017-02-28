BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl)
Feb 28 Bonasudden Holding AB (publ):
* Said on Monday, H2 rental income 19.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million) versus 19.7 million crowns year ago
* H2 profit from property management 7.0 million crowns versus loss 9.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 7.5 crowns per share for 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2m1Mhvk
Source text: bit.ly/2m1Mhvk

($1 = 9.0288 Swedish crowns)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.