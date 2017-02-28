WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Luz Saude SA:
* Said on Monday signed protocols to formalise partnership with Cascais Municipal Council, the Portuguese Catholic University and the University of Maastricht
* The partnership is aimed to develop Cascais Campus of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Portuguese Catholic University and also to create a private medicine course
* To install a new hospital in Cascais in order to provide support to medical training in the mentioned Medicine course
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.