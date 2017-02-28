Feb 28 Luz Saude SA:

* Said on Monday signed protocols to formalise partnership with Cascais Municipal Council, the Portuguese Catholic University and the University of Maastricht

* The partnership is aimed to develop Cascais Campus of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Portuguese Catholic University and also to create a private medicine course

* To install a new hospital in Cascais in order to provide support to medical training in the mentioned Medicine course

Source text: bit.ly/2moFDAc

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)