BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Emperia Holding SA:
* Said on Monday that its Q4 net profit was 648.5 million zlotys ($159.28 million)versus 592.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 17.0 million zlotys versus 11.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 20.5 million zlotys versus 11.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0714 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.