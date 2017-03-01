March 1 exceet Group AG:
* Said on Tuesday Q4 sales from continued operations at 35.5
million euros ($37.47 million), the highest quarterly figure
since Q2 2015
* FY total sales from continued operations 135.3 million
euros (excluding currency effect -0.2 percent against 2015)
* FY total group sales at 168.5 million euros (including
33.2 million euros from sold IDMS segment)
* EBITDA continued operations: Q4 2016 1.6 million euros;
full year 2016 at 8.1 million euros (-19 percent against 2015)
* Order backlog on Dec. 31, 2016 at 92.2 million euros
(+19.9 percent against 2015)
* From a current point of view, in 2017 a similar sales
progression pattern as in 2016 can be considered probable
* Management is confident that organic growth can be
achieved in the current year, again with a better cumulative
second half compared to the first half
* The EBITDA margin is expected to improve visibly on a
total year basis but a certain volatility of this figure on a
quarterly basis has to be kept in mind due to the project type
business of the group
