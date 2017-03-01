March 1 exceet Group AG:

* Said on Tuesday Q4 sales from continued operations at 35.5 million euros ($37.47 million), the highest quarterly figure since Q2 2015

* FY total sales from continued operations 135.3 million euros (excluding currency effect -0.2 percent against 2015)

* FY total group sales at 168.5 million euros (including 33.2 million euros from sold IDMS segment)

* EBITDA continued operations: Q4 2016 1.6 million euros; full year 2016 at 8.1 million euros (-19 percent against 2015)

* Order backlog on Dec. 31, 2016 at 92.2 million euros (+19.9 percent against 2015)

* From a current point of view, in 2017 a similar sales progression pattern as in 2016 can be considered probable

* Management is confident that organic growth can be achieved in the current year, again with a better cumulative second half compared to the first half

* The EBITDA margin is expected to improve visibly on a total year basis but a certain volatility of this figure on a quarterly basis has to be kept in mind due to the project type business of the group

