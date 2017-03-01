March 1 Deoleo SA:

* Reported on Tuesday FY net sales at 695.2 million euros ($733.9 million) versus 817.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA up 30 percent at 46 million euros year-on-year

* FY net loss widens to 179.1 million euros versus loss of 61.3 million euros year ago

* To register 96.3 million euros of impairment in balance sheet, of which 66.2 million euros related to brands impairment

* FY non-recurring expenses 33.6 million euros, majority related to ordinary expenses resulting from quality crisis in Italy in 2015

* Regulatory changes in Spain adopted by the government at the end of 2016 have had an additional negative impact of 53.3 million euros on the parent company of the group

