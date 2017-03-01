BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
March 1 Adveo Group International SA :
* Said on Tuesday FY sales 691.1 million euros ($728.6 million) versus 851.7 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 21.8 million euros versus 21.5 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 35.7 million euros versus loss 70.6 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2017 sales lower than in 2016, reflecting the full impact of the Westcoast operation during the last four months of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.