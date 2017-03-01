BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
March 1 aap Implantate AG:
* Said on Tuesday achieved prelim sales of 2.4 million euros ($2.53 million) in the continued operation in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4/2015: 2.4 million euros)
* Sales of 11.2 million euros in the continued operation in financial year 2016 as a whole (FY/2015: 12.3 million euros)
* Forecast for FY/2017: sales between 10.0 million euros and 13.0 million euros and EBITDA between -6.5 million euros and 4.5 million euros; dynamic development expected from the second half of the year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: